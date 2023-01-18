Health Dept sub-centres cry for attention in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 17

Sub-centres of the Health Department are crying for attention as a majority of these are either running from leased buildings or rent-free panchayati properties with limited space. Some sub-centres are functioning from a single room against the requirement of minimum three rooms for each centre due to which people in the rural areas do not get proper healthcare facilities.

Approached panchayats for land We have requested panchayats to provide suitable land to the Health Department for the construction of new buildings of the sub-centres. A couple of panchayats are willing to provide land. Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil surgeon, Karnal

As per the data, there is a district Civil Hospital, two sub-divisional hospitals, eight community health centres (CHCs), 24 primary health centres (PHCs), and 150 sub-centres, including 93 health and wellness centres (HWC), in the district.

Of the 150 sub-centres, 46 are operating from buildings provided by panchayats, 77 from government buildings, 12 from rented buildings and 15 from dharamshalas or other buildings in the rural areas.

To check the ground reality, the TNS visited some sub-centres of the Health Department and found that these facilities were neglected.

In Bada Gaon village, a sub-centre is functioning from one room of a dharmshala. Due to insufficient space, staff members face difficulties as minimum three separate rooms are required, including one each for multi-purpose health workers, ANM and pregnant women. The situation is almost same at other sub-centres in the district. Several centres need renovation as the condition of their buildings is pathetic.

Apart from sub-centres, the work on the building of the sub-divisional hospital at Nilokheri has been hanging fire for the past around one year. Work on the building of the newly upgraded sub-divisional hospital at Assandh is yet to commence. The issue was also highlighted in the Haryana Assembly during the current session by local MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi.

Nigdhu, Sambli, and Padha CHCs are running from buildings of the PHCs. The work of the Nigdhu CHC building has been pending for a long time. Ramba and Biana PHCs are running in panchayat buildings.

Out of the five urban primary health centres, three are running in rented buildings, while two are functioning from the buildings of the Karnal MC. Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said they had approached panchayats for a better place for centres so that people could get all health facilities. For the renovation of 60 centres, they had also deposited funds with the PWD (B&R).