Health hazard looms as Rajasthan units discharge effluents in open

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 9

Residents of Dharuhera here continue to grapple with the chronic problem of accumulation of chemical-mixed polluted water allegedly being released by industrial units of adjoining Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in their area. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has formed a coordination committee of district officials to prepare a draft for the treatment and disposal of the dirty water.

The committee has been formed by the HSPCB chairman, P Raghavendra Rao, after the inspection of the waterlogged area in Dharuhera. The committee would be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) S Ravindra Patil while officials of the Public Health Engineering, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Irrigation, Pollution Control Board, National Highways Authority of India and Urban Local Bodies would be other members. Representatives of the industrial units would also be part of the committee so that they could present their suggestions in resolving the problem permanently.

Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village here, who has been raising the issue regularly, said the chemical-mixed liquid reached Dharuhera through a drain and got accumulated in residential sectors, the highway and the agricultural land there, inconveniencing the locals. The drain was constructed for the removal of rainwater, but the Bhiwadi industries were using it to discharge its chemical-mixed liquid, he added.

“The chemical-mixed polluted water is posing a serious threat to human health. The quality of groundwater has deteriorated. People have been suffering from skin, respiratory and water-borne diseases. Officials have taken stock of the situation in the past, but the problem still persists,” Yadav added.

Rao said, “Effective arrangements are needed to deal with the issue of waterlogging permanently in Dharuhera so that the locals do not have to face any inconvenience. Appropriate disposal of water is also required for the conservation of environment, hence a coordination committee has been formed to find a solution to the problem.” He further said, “I will also talk to the Chief Secretary to the Rajasthan Government, requesting him to become an associate, to ensure a solution for the treatment of polluted water. Both states will cooperate to take effective steps for immediate solution to the problem.”