Health insurance company asked to pay Rs 1-crore claim

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 21

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has passed an order asking a health insurance company to make payment of Rs 1 crore claim to the complainant along with eight per cent simple interest per annum.

The commission also asked the company to pay Rs 50,000 as punitive damages to the complainant as compensation for mental agony and litigation cost.

The order was passed by Gulab Singh, president of the commission, members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh on June 14.

A health insurance company had issued a health insurance policy in favour of Vishal Rekhan of Jagadhri, covering his spouse and two children with the assured sum of Rs 1 crore on the premium payment of Rs 72,021, covering the risk from March 30, 2020 to March 29, 2021.

During the validity period of the insurance policy, life assured Vishal Rekhan drowned on June 28, 2020 in Western Yamuna Canal near Badhi Majra village in Yamunanagar and died on July 9, 2020 during treatment.

The matter was reported to the police, which made an inquest report under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The complainant, Sakshi Rekhan, widow of Vishal Rekhan, lodged claim under the policy. However, the insurance company repudiated the claim, issuing a letter on March 31, 2021 on the grounds that Vishal’s death was not due to accidental drowning.

However, the complainant claimed that the fall of the life assured into the canal was accidental, during a puja ceremony that ended with the immersion of idols.

Aggrieved from repudiation of her claim by the insurance company, the complainant filed the complaint.

