Health Minister lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 17 cr

Rewari, June 22

Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 17 crore at the Rewari Water Works Complex today.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission programme to provide tap water to every household. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh this mission is being successfully carried out. He added that a new water works, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crores, was inaugurated today in Naya Gaon, Rewari. With the completion of this project, the residents of Naya Gaon and surrounding areas will receive adequate canal water supply.

He also announced that a new office building will be constructed for the officers and employees of the Public Health Engineering Department at the Rewari Water Works Complex at a cost of approximately Rs 5 crore. The foundation stone for this building was laid today. Similarly, the capacity of the STP plant for the population of Rampura and Wards 24 to 31 in Rewari city is being increased from 6.5 MLD to 10 MLD, which will cost Rs 10.31 crore. The foundation stone for this work was also laid today.

The Public Health Engineering Minister emphasised that the general public should focus on conserving water. His effort aimed to ensure smooth water supply in Rewari by constructing a water storage tank. Work on this project will begin as soon as the land is acquired, he added.

