Health outfit slams Centre for 'poor Budget'

Rohtak, February 3
The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Haryana, a network of many organisations engaged in health awareness and advocacy, said the Centre had utterly failed to allocate the much-needed increase in the Budget for strengthening the public health system, National Health Mission Programme and Covid-related provisions.
Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, core committee member of the organisation, said the Centre had made tall claims to meet the requirements to strengthen the health care infrastructure but it all fell flat.
Dahiya called upon people to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil the demand for essential allocations for public health.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...