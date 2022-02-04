Health outfit slams Centre for 'poor Budget'

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 3

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Haryana, a network of many organisations engaged in health awareness and advocacy, said the Centre had utterly failed to allocate the much-needed increase in the Budget for strengthening the public health system, National Health Mission Programme and Covid-related provisions.

Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, core committee member of the organisation, said the Centre had made tall claims to meet the requirements to strengthen the health care infrastructure but it all fell flat.

Dahiya called upon people to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil the demand for essential allocations for public health.