Health services to get priority in Budget: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the health services would be prioritised in the upcoming Budget session so that every citizen can avail the benefits of health services.

The CM was interacting with officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Medical Education Department, the AYUSH Department and officers of National Health Mission(NHM) and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The CM said a provision would be made to make additions in the Budget after considering the suggestions received through government/private doctors and other representatives related to health.

The Chief Minister said that in order to provide accessible health services to the citizens in Civil Hospitals, those suggestions would be given precedence which will revolve around strengthening the health services at Civil Hospitals.

