DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Health university revises exam fee after a decade, Opposition slams move

Health university revises exam fee after a decade, Opposition slams move

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences
Advertisement

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, has revised the examination fee for various medical and paramedical courses from the new academic session, with the steepest increase affecting MBBS and BDS students.

Advertisement

Under the revised fee structure, the annual examination fee for MBBS and BDS courses has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000. For paramedical courses, including B Pharmacy, BSc Nursing and Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), the examination fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,250 per semester.

Advertisement

Defending the revision, UHSR Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal said the university’s examination fee continued to be lower than that charged by many other states for similar courses.

Advertisement

“The examination fee has been revised after more than 10 years following the prescribed procedure and a review of the fee structure in other states. We have also introduced several reforms in the examination system to make it more secure, transparent and efficient,” Dr Aggarwal said.

The revised fee structure has, however, triggered criticism from the Opposition, with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding that the state government withdraw the hike.

Advertisement

“The government has once again dropped a ‘fee-hike bomb’ on students. It has issued a decree to fleece young people aspiring to become doctors, nurses and pharmacists. A massive hike of up to 400% has been imposed on examination fees for medical and paramedical courses at UHSR, effective from August 1,” Hooda alleged.

Hooda urged the government to immediately roll back the revised examination fee, saying the increase would place an additional financial burden on students pursuing professional healthcare education.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts