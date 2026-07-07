Health university revises exam fee after a decade, Opposition slams move

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, has revised the examination fee for various medical and paramedical courses from the new academic session, with the steepest increase affecting MBBS and BDS students.

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Under the revised fee structure, the annual examination fee for MBBS and BDS courses has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000. For paramedical courses, including B Pharmacy, BSc Nursing and Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), the examination fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,250 per semester.

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Defending the revision, UHSR Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal said the university’s examination fee continued to be lower than that charged by many other states for similar courses.

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“The examination fee has been revised after more than 10 years following the prescribed procedure and a review of the fee structure in other states. We have also introduced several reforms in the examination system to make it more secure, transparent and efficient,” Dr Aggarwal said.

The revised fee structure has, however, triggered criticism from the Opposition, with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding that the state government withdraw the hike.

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“The government has once again dropped a ‘fee-hike bomb’ on students. It has issued a decree to fleece young people aspiring to become doctors, nurses and pharmacists. A massive hike of up to 400% has been imposed on examination fees for medical and paramedical courses at UHSR, effective from August 1,” Hooda alleged.

Hooda urged the government to immediately roll back the revised examination fee, saying the increase would place an additional financial burden on students pursuing professional healthcare education.