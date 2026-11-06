Health workers trained to strengthen newborn care, reduce infant mortality in Yamunanagar

The Foundation for Survival Women and Children, ‘SWACH’, Chandigarh, organised joint training workshops for ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) and Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Project (Palan Maa) in Yamunanagar.

The workshops concluded in the presence of Officiating Civil Surgeon of Yamunanagar Dr Divya Mangla. She was accompanied by Dr Meenakshi (Director of SWACH) and Dr Neena Raina (Executive Director of SWACH).

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On the occasion, Officiating Civil Surgeon, Dr Divya Mangla said the SWACH Foundation organised these workshops to provide information to ASHA workers about newborn care and health risk factors with the aim of reducing infant mortality in the district.

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She explained that during this period, ASHA workers were provided with information about providing health advice for preterm births and underweight babies, recognising danger signs and providing them with health advice.

She further said that they were also taught to provide all kinds of information to parents, including information on breastfeeding, controlling body temperature and the mother’s diet and health after delivery.

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Dr Mangla explained that ASHA workers were also instructed to immediately refer a child to a higher-level health institution such as a community health centre or Civil Hospital for a specialist examination, so that timely and appropriate treatment could be provided.

“ASHA workers have access to every household in their area and they have more influence on the public than higher officials in their area. The benefits and impact of health information and appropriate use of health services by the ASHA workers reach the public more quickly. Therefore, training the ASHA workers is essential to ensure that parents are informed about children’s health and serious health conditions,” said Dr Mangla.