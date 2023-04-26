Is a civic issue bothering you?

Heaps of cow dung a health hazard

RESIDENTS of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are facing a severe health hazard due to the practice of cow dung being disposed of in open spaces by unauthorised dairy owners. The accumulation of cow dung serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of the spread of diseases. The MC authorities must take immediate action and relocate these unauthorised dairies from the twin cities to prevent such practices. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Posters on trees in Karnal, officials don’t care

THE officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, have been negligent in their duty to protect trees in the city. Several trees have been converted into unipoles, with posters and banners being attached to them. The removal of such hoardings leaves holes in the trees, allowing insects and termites to enter and weaken them. The authorities concerned must take strict measures to remove all advertisements from the trees immediately. Divya Gera, Karnal

Traffic congestion outside bus stand

THE traffic congestion outside the bus stand in Rohtak city is causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters as well as pedestrians. The drivers of Haryana Roadways buses and private transporters do not follow traffic rules, leading to jams while passing through the main gate of the bus stand due to inadequate space. The administration must take urgent steps to deploy traffic cops to regulate traffic at the location and ensure smooth vehicular movement. Nishant, Rohtak