Heaps of cow dung pose health hazard

THE owners of a number of unauthorised dairies dispose of cow dung in open spaces in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This is posing a health hazard to residents here as the accumulated serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The dairy owners also flush cow dung into sewer lines, contributing to the choking of sewers and spread of diseases. The MC authorities must shift these dairies from residential areas. —Anil kaushik, Yamunanagar

Stray cattle pose risk of accidents in Faridabad

STRAY cattle menace has resurfaced in differents parts of the city that claims to be free of the threat posed by stray animals. In the past few months, several accidents have taken place because of stray cattle roaming on roads and attacking commuters. Despite spending a huge amount of fund on civic amenities, the civic authority has failed to curb the menace. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and solve it at the earliest. —Satinder Singh, Faridabad

Reserve seats in roadways buses

AS per a mandatory provision of the Transport Department, seats in Haryana Roadways buses must be reserved for women, senior citizens, handicapped and cancer patients but the practice is not prevalent. Bus conductors and young commuters must ensure vacant seats to those who actually need them. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala

