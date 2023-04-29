Heaps of garbage in Panchkula residential area

RESIDENTS of Sector 4 in Panchkula are facing hardships due to heaps of garbage that have been lying near a house in the area for the past 15 days. The Municipal Corporation need to take concrete steps immediately to solve this problem. Surjit Singh Bhatoa, panchkula

Encroachments galore in Hisar markets

ENCROACHMENTS by shopkeepers in the Moti Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, Nagori Gate, and Rajguru markets have become a major inconvenience for people in Hisar. The authorities concerned need to take action and remove these unauthorised extensions of shop areas. Sanyam Jain, hisar

Farmers dump wheat on highway

INSUFFICIENT space at grain markets is causing farmers to dump their wheat produce on the Jind-Rohtak highway or nearby fields, which poses a serious threat to road users. The government needs to address this problem and strengthen the grain market system to support farmers, who are the backbone of the Indian economy. Rohit Malik, jind

