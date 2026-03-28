Heaps of garbage litter Rewari, cong leader accuses civic body of inaction

Senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Saturday visited a temporary garbage dumping yard near the Fire Station opposite Rao Tularam Park in Rewari, expressing concern over the filth, foul smell and mismanagement at the site.

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Yadav said the dumping yard has long been a source of distress for local residents.

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“Due to the failure of the Municipal Council to lift garbage on time, heaps of waste have accumulated, making life extremely difficult for nearby shopkeepers and residents,” he said.

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He noted stray animals feeding on the garbage had increased the risk of accidents in the area.

“The situation also leads to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. The unbearable stench makes it difficult for people to even stand there,” the former minister said.

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Yadav added the most alarming aspect was the impact on the functioning of the Fire Department, warning emergency services could be hampered by the prevailing conditions.

He said he had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Council officials over the phone, urging immediate steps to restore cleanliness.

Among his suggestions were shifting the entrance of the dumping yard to another side and ensuring a regular garbage collection mechanism to provide relief to residents.

Officials assured him that the site would be inspected and the issue addressed at the earliest.

Targeting the BJP government, Yadav said the condition of Rewari city had deteriorated significantly under its rule.

“The sanitation system has completely collapsed and the administration has failed on all fronts,” he said, adding that despite official claims on cleanliness, residents were being forced to live amid garbage and filth.