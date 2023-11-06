Heaps of garbage lying along Faridabad road

Heaps of garbage have piled up along a road near the Sector 3 flyover in Faridabad, which exposes the lackadaisical attitude of the district authorities towards the poor sanitation conditions in the city. The accumulated waste not only congests the road, but also makes it difficult for commuters to drive on the stretch. The authorities concerned must look into the matter to ensure that the garbage is lifted at the earliest. —Gaurav, Faridabad
Potholed roads in Rohtak industrial area worry commuters
The pothole-ridden roads in the Industrial Area of Rohtak have become a problem for commuters. These damaged roads are often prone to waterlogging,making them accident-prone. To make matters worse, streetlights installed in several parts of the area are also non-operational. The authorities concerned should ensure that the roads and streetlights are fixed on priority. In addition, the drainage system should be frequently maintained and cleaned. —Parveen, Rohtak
Waterlogging in Jhajjar village
Residents of Khanpur Kalan village in Jhajjar district are reeling under the problem of waterlogging due to poor drainage in the area. It creates a challenge for the residents living in low-lying areas as the water flows towards the street and gets accumulated there. The authorities concerned should install an efficient drainage system so as to prevent the accumulation of water in the street. —Mahipal Singh, Jhajjar
