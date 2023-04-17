Heaps of garbage lying unattended

EVEN though door-to-door garbage collection is being done by the Karnal Municipal Corporation and secondary garbage collection points have been abolished, heaps of garbage can be seen lying along the main roads, drains and empty plots. These lapses can affect the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan. The authorities concerned should step up efforts to tackle the problem. —Rohit Bhargava, Karnal

Illegal burning of garbage in Gurugram

ILLEGAL garbage burning has emerged as a major issue in Gurugram. Owing to irregular waste collection, garbage can be seen burning openly in areas like the Golf Course road. Repeated complaints on all forums, including the Swachhata app, have proven futile as the civic authorities seem the least bothered. Strict action should be initiated against the illegal dumping and burning of waste. —Anuj Singla, Gurugram

Potholes dot village link road in narwana

AMARGARH village is nearly 15 km away from Narwana and the link road, which used to be motorable, is now full of potholes. Since the wheat harvest season is on, there is traffic on this stretch day and night. This road connects over nine villages to Narwana. Important link roads such as this should be repaired on priority. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

