Heat driving power demand, higher load makes transformers go kaput

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 29

After recording a high of 50.3 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, Sirsa recorded a maximum of 48.7 °C today. With the mercury soaring, a large chunk of population is relying on air conditioners and coolers to beat the heat. As a result, electricity transformers are experiencing double the usual load. Due to this, transformers are breaking down on a daily basis these days in the district. To keep the system running, the Municipal Corporation has been installing new transformers in their place or increasing the capacity of old ones after repairs.

1 crore units consumed daily The district now consumes one crore units of electricity daily, with over 40 lakh units consumed in rural areas and 60 lakh units in urban areas.

Consequently, transformers in the district need daily upgrade of capacity. TRANSFORMER UPGRADE 63-KV transformers are being upgraded to 100 KV, 100 KV to 200 KV and new transformers are being installed in place of 200 KV transformers — ML Sukhija, XEN, DHBVN

In urban areas alone, eight transformers have already failed, with complaints of fires and other faults. The district now consumes one crore units of electricity daily, with over 40 lakh units consumed in rural areas and 60 lakh units in urban areas. Consequently, transformers in the district need daily upgrade of capacity.

With frequent power outages, residents are especially harried in Kirti Nagar, Preet Nagar, Kalyan Nagar and Agarsen Colony in the city. The supply is more affected at night. Due to the overload, the fuse of the transformers in these areas lasts for a short time before burning out due to overheating.

ML Sukhija, XEN, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (DHBVN), Sirsa, stated that capacities of tranformers are being increased to handle the higher load in summer. He mentioned that according to demand, 63 KV transformers are being upgraded to 100 KV, 100 KV transformers to 200 KV, and new transformers are being installed in place of 200 KV transformers. Sukhija said the capacity of approximately eight to 10 transformers had already been increased. Notably, with the rising temperatures, there is a daily increase of two to two and a half lakh units of electricity consumption. The district is now consuming one crore units of electricity daily, and the electricity corporation is receiving over 300 complaints daily.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest by farmers in Jamal village of Nathusari Chopta block in Sirsa, seeking solutions for electricity and water issues, continued for the 21st day on Wednesday. Notably, residents of 110 ‘dhanis’ are protesting, demanding 24-hour electricity and resolution of drinking water issues.

