Heavily loaded vehicles ply with impunity in Yamunanagar district

Yamunanagar, October 26

The arrest of the District Transport Officer and four collection agents seem to be no deterrent to overloading of vehicles in Yamunanagar district. Heavy vehicles loaded above capacity continue to ply with impunity here.

People say that overloaded vehicles tend to damage roads ultimately leading to inconvenience to residents and commuters.

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau recently arrested five accused, the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Dr Subhash Chander, and four collection agents Ankit Garg, Neeraj Gulati, Manik and Sandeep for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

Sources said some more officials posted at the offices of the DTO in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts were reportedly under the scanner of the VB, therefore, the teams of DTO offices (mainly in Yamunanagar) were hesitant to go to the field to take action on overloaded vehicles.

Dr Subhash Chander was posted as the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, and he had additional charge of the DTO, Karnal, also.

“Heavy vehicles loaded with mining material are commonly seen on different roads of the district. The residents have to face a lot of problems due to the overloading of vehicles,” said Advocate Waryam Singh, who has been raising the issue for long.

He said even after the arrest of the DTO and some agents, there was no reduction in the number of overloaded vehicles on the roads in Yamunanagar district.

“The authorities of the RTA claim that they challan such vehicles on a regular basis to stop the overloading, but on the ground the situation seems to be different. The overloaded vehicles can be seen easily plying on the roads, mainly during the night,” added Waryam Singh.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, said the overloaded vehicles were often involved in accidents in which precious lives were lost.

“The heavily loaded vehicles are not only damaging road surfaces, putting the lives of the people at risk and polluting the environment, but also causing loss to the state exchequer,” said Anil Kumar.

According to information, the district has several mining quarries. Trucks, tippers and tractor-trailers lift sand, gravel, boulders and bajris from stone crushers, screening plants and quarries to supply it to other places in the state.

The residents alleged that Yamunanagar shared its boarder with Uttar Pradesh and a number of overloaded heavy vehicles with mining material entered Uttar Pradesh easily allegedly with the connivance of officials of the RTO office.

No checking these days Now, the elections of the panchayati raj institutions are nearing in Yamunanagar district. Most of the staff of our office are on election duty, therefore, checking of overloaded vehicles is almost closed these days. Surinder Kumar, motor vehicle officer, Yamunanagar.

