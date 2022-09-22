Heavy rain forecast: Ask staff to work from home on Friday, Gurugram admn advises private offices

Gurugram, September 22
The Gurugram district administration has ordered work from home with a warning of heavy rain on Friday.
In an advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority said, “In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies.”
All private educational institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on Friday in larger public interest, the advisory added.
