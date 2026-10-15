Heavy rain lashes Haryana, Karnal records highest rainfall at 86.3 mm

Heavy rainfall was recorded across several parts of Haryana in the past 24 hours, with Karnal receiving the highest combined rainfall of 86.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data on Thursday.

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The data covered two reporting periods, with the first ending at 8.30 am on Thursday and the second extending from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

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Nuh received 83 mm of rainfall, followed by Sonepat at 63.5 mm. Palwal recorded 54.5 mm, Panipat 53 mm, Ambala 41.4 mm and Kaithal 38 mm.

Jind recorded 19.5 mm, while Rohtak and Sirsa received 18 mm each. Yamunanagar recorded 15.5 mm and Gurugram 15 mm. Kurukshetra received 12 mm, Charkhi Dadri 11.5 mm, Hisar 9.2 mm, Fatehabad 8.5 mm and Jhajjar 6.5 mm.

The rainfall brought down the average maximum temperature in the state by 5.3°C, with temperatures settling 6.2°C below normal. The highest maximum temperature in Haryana was 31.8°C, recorded at Bawal in Mahendragarh district.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall at several places in the state over the coming days.