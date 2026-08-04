Heavy rain leaves Ambala roads, residential areas waterlogged

Several low-lying areas and colonies in Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment witnessed waterlogging following heavy rain on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Areas including Model Town, railway underbridges, Cloth Market, Rambagh Road, Jagadhri Gate, Sector 9 Road, Shukalkund Road, Mahesh Nagar, Dayal Bagh, Ganesh Vihar, the Housing Board area, and several wards and colonies in the City and Cantonment were inundated.

Advertisement

Even the Municipal Corporation building and the Mahesh Nagar Police Station witnessed waterlogging.

Advertisement

Local residents expressed disappointment over the inconvenience caused, saying they face similar situations every year.

Yogesh Kumar, a local resident, said, “This is the same story every year for local residents and shopkeepers. Water has entered houses and shops. Even a brief spell of rain leaves the roads waterlogged, and it takes hours for the water to recede.”

Advertisement

Congress leader Rohit Jain said, “The administration had been making tall claims about cleaning the drains, but the waterlogging after the first proper spell of rainfall has exposed those claims. Major roads, including Court Road and even the road leading to the DC office, were waterlogged. More efforts are required to save residents from such situations. Poor garbage disposal and inadequate cleaning of drains are the major reasons behind the waterlogging.”

Praveen Ailawalia, a resident of Rani Bagh, said, “Along with the rain, the badly damaged Street No. 6 has aggravated problems for residents. The road has remained damaged for over a year and is now virtually unusable. Rainwater and sewage regularly accumulate there, turning the area into a muddy, foul-smelling stretch that resembles a gutter rather than a residential road. The stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing a serious health risk. The matter was raised with the concerned departments, but to no avail. Even the work to repair the main road is not being carried out properly, due to which people are getting injured.”

INLD leader Onkar Singh said, “The Ambala Sadar area witnessed waterlogging due to poor preparedness. The drains were not properly cleaned, and garbage could be seen floating on the roads. Officials and government representatives keep making big claims, but the ground reality has not changed.”

Meanwhile, Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Virender Singh Sehrawat said, “Water is being drained from low-lying areas with the help of pumps. The drains were cleaned; however, people continue to dump non-biodegradable waste despite repeated requests, leading to blockages. There are some pockets where it takes longer for the water to drain due to their location and old underground pipelines.”

“Sincere efforts have been made to ensure the smooth flow of water. IIT Roorkee is preparing a comprehensive drainage plan to provide relief to the public from waterlogging in the city. A meeting was recently held, and the institute is expected to submit its report within three months. Thereafter, the further process will be initiated,” he said.

Swaran Kaur, president of the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, said, “Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas, but the water started receding quickly, and the situation has improved compared to previous years. MC officials have been directed to ensure there are no waterlogged pockets. Residents are also urged not to dump garbage or other waste into drains, as it leads to blockages.”