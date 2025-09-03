Heavy rains cripple Fatehabad, 450 houses flooded, man swept away

Relentless rain over the past week has thrown normal life out of gear in Fatehabad district. More than 450 houses were flooded in Bhuna town, over 900 acres of crops were submerged, schools were ordered shut across three blocks, and a man went missing in the swollen Ghaggar.

Bhuna town and surrounding villages bore the brunt, with localities such as Chandan Nagar, Model Town, Dhani Sanchla Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market under knee-deep water. Dozens of families have taken shelter in community halls after water entered their homes.

The downpour also inundated agricultural fields in Rahan Kheri, Laharia, Dhani Bhojraj and Nadhori villages, raising fears of heavy losses for farmers.

In response, Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur ordered a three-day closure of all government and private schools in Bhuna, Jakhal, and Tohana blocks from September 3 to 5. “The safety of children is our top priority. Waterlogging in several areas poses a risk for students commuting to school,” she said.

District Education Officer Sangeeta Bishnoi directed officials to ensure compliance with the order. “Any negligence in student safety will not be tolerated,” she warned.

Residents, however, blamed administrative negligence and encroachments on traditional water bodies for the waterlogging. Locals said ponds once designed to hold excess rainwater had been steadily eaten away by illegal construction. “For example, the 27-acre pond near Guru Ravidas Temple has now shrunk to just 4 acres due to encroachments,” alleged a resident.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the Ghaggar when Rajesh Kumar, a local man, jumped into the swollen waters on Tuesday afternoon and was swept away. A bystander captured the incident on video, which has since gone viral. Police teams and family members have launched a search, but he remains missing. The reason behind his act is still unclear.