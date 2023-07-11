Heavy rains wreak havoc across state

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 10

Incessant rain inundated agricultural fields as well as roads, cutting off many colonies from the mainland and throwing life out of gear in different parts of the state.

The heavy downpour and overflowing rivers and canals left a number of residents stranded in their homes located in fields and on riverbeds. Breaches in canals were reported from several places.

There were reports of damage to houses and buildings and uprooting of trees. A man and his wife were killed as the roof of their house collapsed at a village in Karnal district.

The Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in to lead the rescue and relief operations in view of the gravity of the situation in some districts.

The waterlogged roads led to big traffic jams. Power and water supply to many areas was cut due to the heavy rain, adding to the woes of the residents.

Ambala: A bus of a Himachal Pradesh depot overturned on the NH-344 in Mullana. No major injuries were reported in the accident and all passengers were rescued by local residents, police and the Fire Department personnel with the help of a crane.

There was neck-deep water in several colonies and ground floors of the houses of low-lying areas were submerged. Residents were left high and dry in the absence of power and water supply in many areas. Meanwhile, agricultural fields and villages along the Markanda, Ghaggar and Narwana branch canal remained waterlogged.

As the situation worsened, teams of the NDRF and the Army were called in by the district administration in Ambala to handle the situation. Breaches were reported in THE Ghaggar at Ghel village and in the SYL canal, following which water entered Ismailpur village. The heavy flow had damaged the Narwana branch canal in Ismailpur.

“After a long time we have seen such a situation when up to 3 to 5 feet of water accumulated in the houses,” said Aman Dhawan, a resident of Govind Nagar in Ambala.

Kurukshetra: People living in the deras along the Markanda river in Shahabad were rescued. Meanwhile, due to the prevailing situation, Kurukshetra University has postponed its examinations till July 13. However, the entrance exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

Yamunanagar: Continuous and rainfall led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri on Monday. The Yamuna water reached the streets of Lapra village. Rainwater entered the building of the Pratap Nagar police station, causing inconvenience to police officials as well as the complainants. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda visited Lapra village and took stock of the situation.

There was knee-deep water at Azad Nagar, Chitta Mandir road, Lajpat Nagar, Rampur Colony, Bank Colony, Professor Colony, Devi Bhawan Bazar road, near Matka Chowk and several other areas of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Jagadhri tehsil recorded 98 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 am on July 10, while 87 mm of rainfall was recorded in Saraswati Nagar tehsil, 85 mm of rainfall in Pratap Nagar tehsil, 60 mm of rainfall in Chhachhrauli tehsil, 60 mm of rainfall in Bilaspur tehsil, 25 mm of rainfall in Sadhaura tehsil and 10 mm of rainfall in Radaur tehsil.

Sirsa: Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department to adopt flood-control measures in the district. Gupta visited several villages and issued directions to strengthen the embankments on the water channels along the Ghaggar. He inspected Musahibwala, Farmai Khurd, Nejadela Kalan, Jhordanali, Ottu Head along with the officials. He said due to excessive rains in the upper areas, the Ghaggar was flowing above the danger level. He told the villagers not to panic and added that the administration was monitoring the situation.

Rohtak: The district administration has set up a control room at the local Civil Hospital to ensure the provision of healthcare services in the district in the event of any emergency in view of the prevailing situation. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Dinesh Kumar had been made the nodal officer. Emergency wards will be set up to provide the requisite services. The nodal officer, who will lead a rapid response team, can be contacted on 9992089911.

The daughter and son of the victims being consoled by villagers.

Couple killed as roof collapses

Karnal: A man and his wife were killed when the roof of their room collapsed on them on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Sagga village in the district following the heavy rainfall which began on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Salinder (48) and his wife Sunita (45), who were sleeping inside the room. Residents came to know about the incident around 6 am on Monday when the other family members, including the couple’s daughter and two minor sons, who were sleeping in another room, raised the alarm. Villagers urged the local administration to compensate the family members.

Stranded residents rescued

Ambala: A large number of residents stranded in colonies located on Tangri river bed in Ambala district due to the heavy downpour and overflowing rivers and canals were evacuated and shifted to safer places by the district administration. The Ambala DC said the stranded residents were evacuated and shifted to safer places and those who are still living in the colonies on Tangri riverbed are being requested to get shifted to safer places as there is an alert of more water being released.

Hooda slams govt, demands relief

Rohtak: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed concern over the situation prevailing in the state due to the incessant rain. He also demanded due compensation for the affected residents. In a media interaction, Hooda said the rain had exposed the mismanagement of the BJP-JJP regime. “The state government has failed to take timely measures to prevent waterlogging. No steps were taken to clean the sewerage system or ensure the disposal of rainwater,” he stated.

Yamuna, Ghaggar breach danger mark

With the level of the Yamuna rising to danger mark after the discharge of water from the HathniKund barrage, around 10,000 acres of agricultural land have been submerged in various villages along the river in Karnal district. Though water is still at a distance from the residential areas, the district administration has issued an advisory to the residents. Farmers fear the losses as their crops have been submerged.

(With inputs from Nitish Sharma, Parveen Arora, Mukesh Tandon, Deepender Deswal & Shiv Kumar Sharma)