Heavy security deployed as Hindu organisations hold programme near Hisar church on Christmas
The situation is under control with the police deployed near the church and the Krantimaan Park
Heavy police force was deployed around the 160-year-old St Thomas Church in Hisar on Thursday as saffron outfits are organising an event at the Krantimaan Park located in front of the church.
The situation is under control with the police deployed near the church and the park.
The police have also blocked the passage to Matka Chowk opposite the park.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal said they had decided to organise recitation of Hanuman Chalisa as per their scheduled programme.
Deepak Kumar of the VHP said the event is part of the nationwide programme being organised to commemorate the sacrifices by those who fought for the protection of Hinduism.
Meanwhile, keeping in view the Christmas celebrations at the church, three police companies have been deployed and the administration is on the alert.
Though the district police had served notices on the leaders linked to the Hindu organisations, they remained adamant.
