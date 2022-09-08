Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Heavy vehicles block Ambala City entrance
MANY heavy vehicles parked and undergoing repairs on a road block nearly one complete lane at the main entrance to Ambala City from Amrtisar-Delhi National Highway, opposite Gurdawara Manji Sahib. To make matters worse, vehicles coming from wrong side on the remaining single lane crate routine traffic jams every day. After paying heavy toll to NH at Shambu toll plaza, commuters face this chaos just after 4 km while entering the Ambala city. Such mismanagement ought to be checked by the authorities concerned and those at the helm of affairs. — Puneet Singh Thind, Ambala
Lift garbage from park
PANCKULA is known as city of parks. Maintenance of parks is entrusted to local park committees. These park committees are maintaining parks nicely. However, problem is of lifting garbage from these parks. There is huge heap of garbage in one corner of a park near house No. 275, Sector 8, Panchkula. The park looks shabby and garbage pollutes air. The authorities concerned should lift garbage from the park so that people can sit and take a walk in good surroundings. — Inder Sain Seth, Panchkula
Repair of roads overdue in Rohtak
MANY roads of Rohtak city have been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Residents face inconvenience while commuting on broken roads every day. The repair of roads is overdue in the city. The authorities concerned should take the matter seriously and start repairing roads at the earliest so that residents can commute safely on roads. — Parul, Rohtak
