 Hefty hike in membership transfer fee, other charges in group housing societies : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Hefty hike in membership transfer fee, other charges in group housing societies

Hefty hike in membership transfer fee, other charges in group housing societies

Hefty hike in membership transfer fee, other charges in group housing societies

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

In a shocker to thousands of allottees of the group housing societies, the state government has effected a four-fold hike in membership transfer fee and charges for change in the size of dwelling units. Now, each allottee will have to shell out up to Rs 1.2 lakh as transfer fee and Rs 80,000 for change in the size of the dwelling unit.

New transfer fees

  • Existing: Rs 10,000-30,000 Revised: Rs 40,000-1,20,000

Fee for change in dwelling size

  • Existing: Rs 5,000-20,000 Revised: Rs 20,000-80,000

Adding to the cost of living in a group housing dwelling unit, the first transfer of membership will now cost Rs 40,000 (up from Rs 10,000) and go up to Rs 80,000 for second transfer (up to from Rs 20,000). The third transfer will cost the allottee Rs 1.2 lakh, an order issued by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Chief Town Planner of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), said.

Similarly, the charges for the change in the size of the dwelling unit in a group housing society up to 75 sq m has been revised to Rs 20,000 for each allottee against existing charges of Rs 5,000.The allottees having area 76-200 square metres will have to pay Rs 60,000 as against 15,000 they were paying now.

For the allottees having area 201-350 square metres, the charges would be Rs 80,000 (up from existing Rs 20,000). The order said the increase in the number and size of dwelling units in the group housing societies would only be done as per the existing urban planning parameters, including the floor area ratio (FAR) and population density.

And for the increase of each dwelling unit after increase in membership, the HSVP will charge 25% of the collector rate per square feet of that area from the group housing society.

The order made it clear that the change in the membership could only be considered only before the grant of the occupation certificate (OC) to any society or welfare housing organisation. “Once the dwelling units are constructed and the OC is granted, provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act apply on the society/organisation for further sale and transfer of the built-up units,” the order said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit

City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals