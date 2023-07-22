Hefty hike in membership transfer fee, other charges in group housing societies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

In a shocker to thousands of allottees of the group housing societies, the state government has effected a four-fold hike in membership transfer fee and charges for change in the size of dwelling units. Now, each allottee will have to shell out up to Rs 1.2 lakh as transfer fee and Rs 80,000 for change in the size of the dwelling unit.

New transfer fees Existing: Rs 10,000-30,000 Revised: Rs 40,000-1,20,000 Fee for change in dwelling size Existing: Rs 5,000-20,000 Revised: Rs 20,000-80,000

Adding to the cost of living in a group housing dwelling unit, the first transfer of membership will now cost Rs 40,000 (up from Rs 10,000) and go up to Rs 80,000 for second transfer (up to from Rs 20,000). The third transfer will cost the allottee Rs 1.2 lakh, an order issued by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Chief Town Planner of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), said.

Similarly, the charges for the change in the size of the dwelling unit in a group housing society up to 75 sq m has been revised to Rs 20,000 for each allottee against existing charges of Rs 5,000.The allottees having area 76-200 square metres will have to pay Rs 60,000 as against 15,000 they were paying now.

For the allottees having area 201-350 square metres, the charges would be Rs 80,000 (up from existing Rs 20,000). The order said the increase in the number and size of dwelling units in the group housing societies would only be done as per the existing urban planning parameters, including the floor area ratio (FAR) and population density.

And for the increase of each dwelling unit after increase in membership, the HSVP will charge 25% of the collector rate per square feet of that area from the group housing society.

The order made it clear that the change in the membership could only be considered only before the grant of the occupation certificate (OC) to any society or welfare housing organisation. “Once the dwelling units are constructed and the OC is granted, provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act apply on the society/organisation for further sale and transfer of the built-up units,” the order said.