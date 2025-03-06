DT
PT
Home / Haryana / held for duping people of Rs 87 cr

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:08 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Seven cyber fraudsters, who were arrested by the Gurugram police in the last two months, allegedly duped hundreds of people across the country of over Rs 87 crore. The police recovered Rs 7.60 lakh cash, seven mobile phones and three SIM cards from them. “A total of 10,956 complaints and 399 cases have been lodged against the accused across the country,” said ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan.

The accused were identified as Sonu Kumar, Ishwar, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Neeraj, Salim and Priya Mishra.

