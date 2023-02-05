Helmets distributed among 300 youth

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 4

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia on Saturday distributed helmets to over 300 youth in Panipat under the campaign “Har Sar Helmet” under the road safety programme.

Addressing the gathering during the road safety programme, ‘Har Sar Helmet’, in the auditorium of Arya PG college, the MP said it was completely a non-political programme which gave the message as to how to safeguard one’s life while commuting.

The motive was to spread awareness among the people, especially among the youths, that wearing a helmet was important to save themselves while driving a two-wheeler, he added. The campaign was launched by CM ML Khattar in Karnal in 2020, he said.

Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt urged the youth to wear helmets, saying it was not to be safe from challans but to save one’s life.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said road safety played an important role in life and accidents were a silent epidemic, which occurred by not following the rules properly.