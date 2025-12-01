Help bring back murder victim’s body, MEA urged

Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Sangwan today wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, seeking intervention for the expeditious dispatch of the mortal remains of victim Vijay Kumar Sheoran, 30, a resident of Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri. He was murdered in the UK by a group of 5-6 persons, reportedly by stabbing, on November 25.

