Following the detection of Hepatitis-A (jaundice) cases in Sajuma village of Kalayat block, the Health Department swung into action on Sunday and remains on high alert. A comprehensive door-to-door screening drive has been completed, while medical teams continue to stay in the village to monitor the situation and implement preventive measures to contain the spread of the infection.

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“The department has completed an extensive door-to-door survey. The situation is fully under control. The department’s Rapid Response Team and medical teams are keeping a close watch on the affected area and taking all necessary preventive measures,” said Dr Renu Chawla, Civil Surgeon, Kaithal.

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A total of 1,477 residents were examined during the survey, and suspected cases, along with people complaining of abdominal pain, were identified. Blood samples have been collected from suspected patients for Hepatitis-A, Hepatitis-E and liver function tests (LFTs) as per the prescribed protocol. As many as 19 fresh cases were detected through the OPD, taking the total number of reported cases to 37. At present, three patients are admitted to hospitals and are under observation, including one in a government hospital and two in private healthcare facilities, she said, adding that all admitted patients were in a stable condition.

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Laboratory tests have confirmed Hepatitis-A infection in 23 of the 37 blood samples tested, while no case of Hepatitis-E has been detected so far, she added. Dr Chawla said one death had been reported, but the exact cause had not yet been established. The final report from PGI is awaited, and no death has been officially linked to the Hepatitis-A outbreak until the investigation is complete.

“The Health Department has deployed a round-the-clock medical team and ambulance service in the village. As part of the preventive measures, the department has distributed 10,143 halogen tablets, 200 ORS packets and zinc tablets among residents. Health teams are also conducting awareness campaigns to educate people about hygiene, sanitation and disease prevention,” said Dr Chawla.

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She appealed to residents to drink only boiled or properly treated water, maintain personal hygiene and immediately report to the nearest health centre if they develop symptoms of jaundice or any related illness. She urged the public not to pay attention to rumours, assuring them that the department remained fully alert and that the situation was under control.