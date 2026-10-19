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Home / Haryana / HERC grants 25-year parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram, Nuh to Eleven Power

HERC grants 25-year parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram, Nuh to Eleven Power

Over 8.3 lakh electricity consumers in the region, including households, farms, shops, industrial units and offices, will be able to choose between two distribution licensees as Eleven Power’s network reaches their area

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 04:42 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has granted Eleven Power Private Limited a parallel distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts for 25 years under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Over 8.3 lakh electricity consumers in the region, including households, farms, shops, industrial units and offices, will be able to choose between two distribution licensees as Eleven Power’s network reaches their area.

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It is the first parallel distribution licence granted in the state and one of only a handful granted anywhere in India under the Electricity Act, 2003. Section 14 of the Act permits more than one distribution licensee to operate in the same area, a framework already applied in Mumbai. The licence covers Nuh and Gurugram revenue districts and all categories of consumers, giving households, farms and businesses in the region a choice of distributor.

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The move comes despite stiff opposition from various quarters.

In its petition, Eleven Power has committed to supplying electricity on a non-discriminatory basis to all categories of consumers and to supplying on request under Section 43 of the Act, releasing new connections within the timelines specified in the commission’s Electricity Supply Code. The network will be built in phases over five years across all five divisions of the licence area — Gurugram Sub-urban, Gurugram City, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh — with Nuh included from the first phase.

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Sunil Sachdeva, Chairman, Eleven Power, said, “This is a proud day for us and a landmark moment for electricity consumers in Gurugram and Nuh, who will now have a choice of distributor. We thank the commission for its order and for the care with which our petition has been examined through a detailed and public process. We will deliver on what we placed before the commission: reliable supply to every category of consumer, timely new connections, and power drawn predominantly from renewable sources.”

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