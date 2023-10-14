HERC unveils bonanza for small builders

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 13

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has unveiled bonanza for small builders intending to install electricity substations in residential colonies.

With the new policy in place, the builders will save crores of rupees ranging from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 5.46 crore — a saving of 20% to 72% — on the installation of the power stations.

No service charge for consumers Builders installing 6 MVA to 20 MVA load substation will save between Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 5.46 crore

As a special incentive, no land requirement for installing substation up to 5 MVA load

No service connection charges to be levied on power consumers

“The decision to lower substation installation charges for the small builders has been taken with a view to providing them relief. The aim is to provide reliable electricity connection to the consumers on demand,” a senior officer told The Tribune.

Under the new policy, the developers are not required to construct the power substations. Now, the installation of substations will be done by the power distribution companies, which will be paid only for the power load of the respective colonies.

The maximum relief will be provided to the builders installing substation with a load of 6 megavolt amperes (MVA), whose fresh cost would work out to Rs 2.04 crore. The earlier cost was to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore.

For 8 MVA load, the new cost will be Rs 2.72 crore as against Rs 7.5 crore, while for 10 MVA load, it will be Rs 3.4 crore. For a load of 12 MVA, the cost is now pegged at Rs 4.08 crore.

For 15 MVA load, the builders will have to pay Rs 5.1 crore as against Rs 7.5 crore. Those installing 20 MVA load will now pay Rs 6.8 crore against the existing Rs 8.5 crore, sources said.

As a special incentive to the small builders having a load of up to 5 MVA, there would be no requirement of land from the builders for the installation of the substation.

The sources said the power consumers would not be required to pay service connection charges, which were currently pegged at Rs 500 per kilowatt for the single phase supply, and Rs 1,000 per kilowatt for the three-phase supply.