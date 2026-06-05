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Home / Haryana / Heritage board top official backs tourism push at Adi Badri

Heritage board top official backs tourism push at Adi Badri

Saraswati river revival project reviewed in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:53 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Vice-chairman of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach and former state president of BJP Yuva Morcha Mukesh Gaur visited the Saraswati river site at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar district. They reviewed the progress of the river revival project.

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On the occasion, they said that Adi Badri is an important centre of India’s ancient cultural and religious heritage. According to mythological beliefs, the site is associated with the origin of the Saraswati river and holds immense religious significance.

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“Adi Shankaracharya also acknowledged the sanctity of this place during his stay and regarded it as highly significant from a spiritual perspective,” said Kirmach.

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He added that thousands of devotees from across the country visit the Adi Badri area every year to pay obeisance at the sacred sites associated with Lord Badrinath, Baba Kedarnath and Goddess Saraswati.

“The state government is expanding infrastructure in the area to provide better facilities to devotees,” Kirmach said. He added that the project is not merely a development initiative but an important mission aimed at preserving India's culture, history and faith.

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He said the project seeks to revive the Saraswati river while reconnecting future generations with the country’s ancient civilisation and cultural heritage.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the region, Kirmach said the Adi Badri area has immense scope for religious tourism and that the development of infrastructure and facilities would further boost tourist footfall in the region.

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