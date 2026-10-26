Heritage corridors, new museums on Haryana’s Vision 2047 roadmap

The Haryana Government has drawn up an extensive plan to protect the state’s historical treasures and promote cultural tourism under Haryana Vision 2047. The plan includes archaeological excavations at 21 new sites, increasing protected monuments to over 120, renovating six museums and establishing six new museums.

It also proposes heritage corridors linking important sites associated with the freedom struggle and the Saraswati-Indus civilisation. Along with special attention to Rakhigarhi, the government will promote heritage festivals, museum walks, research and public participation to strengthen awareness of Haryana’s history and culture.

Advertisement

Those six existing museums will be renovated under the plan, including the Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Museum in Garhi Sampla (Rohtak), Panipat Museum, Jahaj Kothi Museum in Hisar, Jayanti Devi Museum in Jind, Bhima Devi Temple Museum in Pinjore, and Guru Gobind Singh Martial Arts Museum at Kapal Mochan. The historical site at Shahzadpur and the rest house at the Narayangarh police station will also be included in the plan.

Advertisement

In addition, six new museums are planned, including the Swami Omanand Museum in Jhajjar, a state museum in Panchkula, a museum at Rakhigarhi, Sikh and Ravidas museums in Kurukshetra, and a museum at Kunal. These initiatives aim to preserve Haryana’s rich historical and cultural heritage and make it more accessible to the public.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Thursday to assess the five-year action plan of the Archaeology and Museums Department under Haryana Vision 2047. The CM also issued comprehensive directions to further improve the functioning of the Tourism Department and develop Haryana into a tourism hub.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Saini said the state was home to numerous historical sites that reflected its glorious past and the struggles of its ancestors. To familiarise people with this rich heritage, a new corridor connecting historical sites should be developed in Haryana so that future generations can learn about the stories of brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Stories of the struggle waged by Haryana’s ancestors for India’s Independence are scattered across every corner of the state. The First War of Independence in 1857 began from Ambala Cantonment, and to raise public awareness about this historic event, the government has constructed a grand and magnificent Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment,” he added.

The CM pointed out that all locations associated with the freedom struggle depicted at the memorial still existed in Ambala and other districts. These sites need not only to be preserved but also developed in an integrated manner to create a new corridor that enables the public to learn about Haryana’s history. He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan in this regard.

Saini also directed that the number of protected monuments in the state be increased from the current 72 to more than 120 by 2031. He called for the identification, documentation and scientific conservation of historical forts, ancient stepwells, temples and havelis. He also pointed out that inscriptions in a language dating back to the Mahabharata era were present inside a temple at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra and stressed the need to preserve them.

The CM directed officials to ensure that the temple’s original structure remained untouched and also instructed them to preserve bridges and historic buildings constructed during the British rule.

“Rakhigarhi should be developed as a major archaeological and tourism destination, while work should also be undertaken on the concept of a Saraswati-Indus Heritage Corridor. The proposed corridor will connect prominent sites, including Rakhigarhi, Bharadana, Tigadana, Banawali, Kunal, Balu, Bhagwanpura and Kharar Alipur. The heritage of Kurukshetra, Agroha, Thanesar, Pinjore and other historical sites will also be given prominence,” said Saini at the meeting.

The CM further said under the long-term vision for 2047, documentation and research publications on Haryana’s historical forts, temples and architectural heritage should be encouraged, along with collaboration with national and international institutions.

Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Archaeology and Museums Department, presented details of the department’s five-year action plan under the Vision 2047 framework. The plan aims at preserving the state’s ancient civilisation, historical treasures and cultural heritage while promoting tourism.

“The objective is to explore, preserve and promote Haryana’s nearly 10,000-year-old heritage and develop the state into a leading centre for cultural tourism. The plan places special emphasis on scientific excavations at archaeological sites, documentation of historical heritage, conservation and restoration of monuments, modernisation of museums, and increased public participation,” he pointed out.

Aggarwal maintained that between 1972 and 2025, archaeological excavations were conducted at nine sites in the state. “The department plans to undertake excavations at 21 new sites in the coming years. In the first phase, excavations are planned at Siswal in Hisar district during 2026–27. This will be followed by excavations at Kharar Alipur in two phases. During 2029–31, sites will be selected from Balu, Jogna Khera, Tigadana and Rakhigarhi based on archaeological priorities,” he informed.