Heroin seized in Ambala, Kurukshetra

Ambala, October 17
The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police arrested a man and seized 310 gm heroin from his possession on October 15.
The accused has been identified as Tej Pratap Singh of Ambala Cantonment. He was produced in a court that remanded him in two-day police custody on Sunday.
The accused was already booked in six cases, including five under the NDPS Act.
Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Acting on a tipoff that a drugs supplier is on way from Delhi, a naka was set up near Dukheri Mod on the national highway. During the search, 310 gm heroin was seized from Tej Pratap Singh’s
possession. The SP said, “Four cases were registered against him at the Mahesh Nagar police station.”
In Kurukshetra, the CIA-2 unit of the police arrested two men and seized 200 gram heroin from their possession on Sunday. The accused were identified as Krishan Kumar and Ashok Kumar of Kaithal district. They were produced in a court that remanded them in five-day police custody today.
ASP Karan Goel said, “During checking, 200 gm heroin was seized and later a case registered at the Pehowa (Sadar) police station.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...