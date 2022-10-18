Heroin seized in Ambala, Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 17

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police arrested a man and seized 310 gm heroin from his possession on October 15.

The accused has been identified as Tej Pratap Singh of Ambala Cantonment. He was produced in a court that remanded him in two-day police custody on Sunday.

The accused was already booked in six cases, including five under the NDPS Act.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Acting on a tipoff that a drugs supplier is on way from Delhi, a naka was set up near Dukheri Mod on the national highway. During the search, 310 gm heroin was seized from Tej Pratap Singh’s

possession. The SP said, “Four cases were registered against him at the Mahesh Nagar police station.”

In Kurukshetra, the CIA-2 unit of the police arrested two men and seized 200 gram heroin from their possession on Sunday. The accused were identified as Krishan Kumar and Ashok Kumar of Kaithal district. They were produced in a court that remanded them in five-day police custody today.

ASP Karan Goel said, “During checking, 200 gm heroin was seized and later a case registered at the Pehowa (Sadar) police station.”

