Heroin seized in sirsa, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Sirsa: During a drug crackdown, the district police arrested three individuals and seized 220 gm of heroin from them. Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said Ashok Kumar, alias Banti, possessing 200 gm of heroin, was nabbed at the Sirsa bus stand. Charges under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were filed against him. Additionally, a CIA team apprehended Santosh Singh and Jaspreet Singh, seizing 20 gm of heroin from their possession, near the Jhunthra Dharamshala. Both face similar charges.