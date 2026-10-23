Heroin seizures in Haryana jump 96% to 84.7 kg in first 9 months of 2026

Heroin seizures in Haryana nearly doubled to 84.695 kg between January and September 2026, up 96.16 per cent from 43.176 kg in the same period last year. The state’s campaign against drug trafficking also led to property attachments worth Rs 19.52 crore and 6,824 arrests.

These details were highlighted at the 14th state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday.

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The Chief Secretary reviewed enforcement progress and measures to strengthen prosecution, financial investigation and rehabilitation. The meeting also reviewed departmental action under the National Roadmap on Narcotics Control, 2026-29, and follow-up measures arising from the previous state-level NCORD meeting.

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ADGP, Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau (HSNCB), Sanjay Kumar informed the meeting that the value of attached property increased nearly 230 per cent, from Rs 5.92 crore in January-September 2025 to Rs 19.52 crore in the same period of 2026. The number of individuals whose property was attached rose by 108.97 per cent, from 78 to 163.

The ADGP informed the meeting that enforcement activity increased during the nine-month period. FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rose by 39.93 per cent, from 2,722 to 3,809. Arrests increased by 26.53 per cent, from 5,393 to 6,824, while cases involving commercial quantities rose by 9.83 per cent, from 346 to 380.

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Opium recoveries rose by 82.69 per cent, from 235.550 kg to 430.3 kg. Cocaine seizures increased by 194.47 per cent to approximately 2.96 kg, while MD/MDMA recoveries rose by 235.51 per cent to approximately 1.76 kg.

The review noted improved prosecution outcomes alongside increased enforcement. The conviction rate rose from 53.33 per cent to 58.34 per cent, a gain of 5.01 percentage points and a relative increase of 9.39 per cent.

To strengthen the handling of key cases, 50 NDPS cases have been identified for close monitoring with the Directorate of Prosecution. One case resulted in a conviction carrying 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Officials reported that 12 drug cartels had been identified across Haryana and operations to dismantle them were under way. Authorities have identified 29 fugitives. Two Blue Corner Notices and one Red Corner Notice have been issued, and the matter has been taken up with the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi. Districts have been directed to initiate lookout notices and passport revocation proceedings.

Since 2022, 163 habitual drug offenders have been placed under preventive detention. District-wise targets have been set to achieve the state’s goal of 70 preventive detentions during January 2026 to March 2027.

The review addressed measures to improve the quality and reach of investigations. A specialised investigation and financial investigation cell has been established at Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau headquarters. Four training courses have trained 139 police personnel, and instructions requiring financial investigation in all commercial-quantity cases have been reiterated.

A dedicated cell to address drug-related activity involving the darknet, cryptocurrency and social media is being developed at HSNCB. A cyber expert has served as a consultant since July 2026.

Station House Officers, police post in-charges and patrolling personnel have been briefed on identifying clandestine synthetic drug laboratories. The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Red Flag Indicators have been displayed at police stations and Superintendent of Police offices to assist detection.

A joint meeting of HSNCB, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Excise and Taxation Department on October 13 agreed to prepare a standard operating procedure for precursor-chemical monitoring. Details of firms holding URNs have been shared and verified by the Excise and Taxation Department.

The FDA has prepared a draft procedure for inspecting CCTV systems in chemist shops and verifying the retrieval of footage. The draft Haryana Anti-Narcotics Reward Policy, 2026, covering informers and enforcement personnel, has been forwarded to the Director General of Police for approval.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to improve treatment and rehabilitation. These include bringing all 127 de-addiction centres in Haryana under the registration framework of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Proposals for additional scientific manpower and notification of service rules for Group C staff in the forensic NDPS division were discussed to strengthen laboratory capacity and support timely submission of drug examination reports to trial courts.