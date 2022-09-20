Heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore seized, 1 held in Barara

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 19

The Shahzadpur CIA wing of the Ambala police arrested a person from Barara and seized 263 gram heroin worth around Rs 1.25 crore from his possession. The accused was identified as Sukhdev Singh of Mullana.

Acting on a tip-off, a naka was set up at Udham Singh Chowk at Barara on September 16 and the accused arrested. He was produced in a court that remanded him in three-day police custody.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The CIA unit has seized 263 gram heroin. Efforts are being made to get information about the source, delivery points, distributors and customers. More arrests are likely soon.”

