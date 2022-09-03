Heroin worth Rs 5 crore seized in Ambala, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 2

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested four persons, including two women, and seized around 1 kg heroin worth around Rs 5 crore from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Anjali, Anwar and Rekha, all residents of Deha Colony in Ambala City, and car driver Rajbir Singh of Shambhu in Punjab.

They were produced in a court that remanded them in three-day police custody.

On Thursday, the CIA-2 unit got information that some suspects were carrying narcotics in a car from Delhi to Ambala City. A naka was set up and the car bearing a Punjab number stopped. During the checking, 400 gram heroin was seized from Anwar and 300 gram each from Anjali and Rekha.

The driver is the son of a Class IV Railways employee posted at Shambhu. Anjali was carrying a toddler with her. The suspects from whom the drug was seized are reportedly relatives.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “A naka was set up on the national highway and heroin seized from their possession. During the remand, we will get information about the source, delivery points, distributors and customers.”

