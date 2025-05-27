HHRC takes suo motu cognisance of student ‘assault case’, orders fair probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report carried in these columns regarding an alleged assault by a teacher on a Class 11 student, and directed fair investigation. The suo motu proceedings pertain to a private school in Jhajjar district, where, according to the report, teacher Sonu alias RS Rathor allegedly assaulted the student, resulting in a fractured hand.

The student was admitted to a hospital run by the same educational group. “Alarmingly, it is further reported that the student’s family, upon visiting the hospital, was subjected to intimidation and misconduct by school staff,” the commission observed.

The full commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, added that the incident gave rise to grave concerns regarding institutional negligence and the safety of children within educational environments.

The commission noted that this was not an isolated instance of violence but pointed to a systemic failure in ensuring student safety and monitoring staff conduct. Reports of intimidation faced by the victim’s family further aggravated the seriousness of the matter. The commission observed that such behaviour undermined trust in educational institutions and eroded the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship. Immediate corrective, protective, and preventive measures have therefore been deemed necessary.

The commission’s preliminary view was that the reported facts indicated a serious violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, which encompassed dignity, mental well-being, and protection from abuse. The incident also constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which prohibited cruelty and corporal punishment against children.

It was also in contravention of Articles 19 and 28 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which called for safeguarding children from all forms of physical or mental violence and ensuring a safe, supportive learning environment. The commission was of the view that the matter demands immediate and thorough investigation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure accountability.

Without expressing any opinion on the merits at this stage, the commission directed Jhajjar SP to ensure that the investigation was conducted fairly, transparently, and in a time-bound manner under his direct supervision. A status report, including statements of relevant parties and medical records, were required to be submitted to the commission within four weeks

Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer Dr Puneet Arora stated that the full commission viewed the incident was a reflection of the deepening disorder in educational institutions. It was not merely about one student, but called into question the accountability of the entire educational system.