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Home / Haryana / Hidden camera in changing room: Hisar photo studio owner arrested on university student's complaint

Hidden camera in changing room: Hisar photo studio owner arrested on university student's complaint

The 22-year-old woman was approached for a collaboration on a modelling assignment on Instagram

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:23 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Camera and other devices that were found in the wall of a photo studio's changing room in Hisar. 
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A girl who was called for a collaboration for modelling and other assignments detected a hidden recording camera inside the changing room of the photo studio located at the Nirankari Bhawan road in Hisar town.

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The police have registered a case under sections 77 (voyeurism), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the BNS on the complaint of the girl, 22, who is a university student, and arrested the studio owner identified as Prateek.

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The complainant said that she was contacted by the studio on her Instagram account for a collaboration by Studio Cinemagic on June 4 in Hisar. After initial discussions, she was invited for a photoshoot on July 18. She went to the studio with her friend where the studio owner gave her some dresses for the photoshoot and asked her to change in the changing room.

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However, she got suspicious on detecting a hole in the wall and called in her friend. On checking the wall, they found a camera fitted inside the wall. They removed the camera and tried to walk out of the studio to complain to the police. But the studio owner tried to snatch the camera from them and entered into an altercation. They though managed to slip out of the studio and complaint to the police on 112.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the accused, Prateek, had been arrested and was being produced in court.

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