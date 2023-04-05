Hideouts of cow smuggling suspects raided via drones

Gurugram, April 4
The Nuh police raided hideouts of suspects involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering through drones in five villages on Tuesday.
A senior police official said three special task forces were being formed, and the list of crime suspects had been sent to every police station and crime unit of the Nuh police.
A police team, led by DSP Satish Vats, Ferozepur Jhirka, raided Moolthan, Ghaghas, Kansali, Bhadas and Nangal Mubarikpur villages. The suspects were not found at their homes and are on the run, said the police official.
“A special regulation has been made by villagers and sarpanches. As per the regulation, the criminals involved in the smuggling and slaughtering of cows will be socially boycotted and strictly penalised. The drone-monitoring will continue,” said SP Varun Singla.
