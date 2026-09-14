HIFA’s first international film festival to be held in Rohtak on September 19, 20

A new chapter in Haryana’s cinematic journey is set to unfold in Rohtak with a two-day international film festival, also known as the Haryana International Film Awards, on September 19 and 20.

Organised by the Haryanvi Innovative Film Association (HIFA) at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), the festival aims to provide an international platform for Haryanvi language, culture and cinema while showcasing the region’s artistic and cinematic heritage to a wider audience.

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HIFA president Janardan Sharma and secretary Rampal Balhara said entries had been invited from India and abroad in various categories, including feature film, regional film, short film, long short film, short and long documentary, student film, mobile film, long and short animation, and music video.

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“Awards will be presented in various categories to recognize the best films and talents. In addition, selected and shortlisted films will be screened during the two-day festival, giving filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their creativity to a wider audience,” Sharma said.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with SUPVA and STAGE App.

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Sharma said the awards ceremony would be attended by K.M. Pandurang, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Haryana.

Bollywood actors to conduct masterclasses

“During the festival, special masterclasses will be conducted by Bollywood actors Akhilendra Mishra and Ashwin Chaudhary, offering participants an opportunity to gain insights into the nuances of cinema and acting. These masterclasses will provide young and emerging filmmakers and artists with a valuable opportunity to learn and interact with experienced film professionals,” Sharma said.

The event will also feature Bollywood actor-director and HIFA festival chairman Yashpal Sharma, along with Sumitra Hooda Pednekar, Raju Maan, Anoop Lather, Sushil Dahiya, Rekha Verma Saini, Leela Saini, Meena Malik, Kaka, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Masoom Sharma and other personalities from Bollywood, Punjabi and Haryanvi cinema.

Distinguished filmmakers, directors, producers, artists, technicians and other cinema professionals from India and abroad are also expected to attend the festival.

Film entries from four countries get fee waiver

As part of an initiative to promote cultural dialogue, love and harmony at the international level, HIFA has waived the entry fee for films from Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Palestine.

Balhara said the initiative was aimed at bringing the cultures and cinemas of different countries together on a common platform and strengthening mutual understanding and human connections.

“The festival will not only promote film culture in the state but will also provide young and emerging talents with an opportunity to showcase their creativity. Along with film screenings, the festival will feature various cinema-related programs and activities. The objective is to provide emerging talents with opportunities for interaction, mentorship, and learning alongside established filmmakers and artists,” Balhara said.