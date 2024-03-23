High Court admonishes CONFED, imposes Rs 5L costs on it

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 22

Admonishing CONFED for acting in an atrocious manner and infracting the fundamental and constitutional rights of a widow, who spent Rs 20-25 lakh on her husband’s treatment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 5 lakh costs on it.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri rapped the then Managing Director (MD) for passing the recovery order. The cost was directed to be paid by CONFED first, but it was granted the liberty to recover the amount from the MD, who passed the order under challenge. The censure came on a petition filed through counsel Dhiraj Chawla.

Justice Puri observed that the petitioner had moved the court for the second time for her late husband’s retirement benefits. He observed three chargesheets were issued to her husband, two while he was in service. But there was no progress, as order was not passed in any. It was a violation of statutory rules as “there was an express bar on instituting disciplinary proceeding /chargesheet against the petitioner after retirement”.

Justice Puri observed it was “very strange” how the fourth allegation, on the loss of over Rs 1.11 crore of wheat stock for 2011-2012, was levelled in 2020 for the first time, when he had died in 2017.

“Rs 1,11,85,976 was put on a dead man to be recovered from his widow without any notice or order of ascertainment of liability, when the petitioner’s husband was alive. The respondents crossed all boundaries of illegality and perversity when the amount was directed to be recovered from the retiral benefits and balance amount from legal heirs,” Justice Puri asserted.

He quashed the impugned recovery order and the three chargesheets. CONFED was directed to pay all retirement benefits with annual interest of 6 per cent within two months.

