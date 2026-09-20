High Court asks Chaudhary Devi Lal University to decide law teacher’s regularisation plea within 2 months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has directed Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, to consider the regularisation claim of a contractual law teacher and pass a reasoned order within two months.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar issued the direction on Thursday while disposing of a petition filed by Dr Kislay Chauhan, who has been working with the university since July 2010.

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According to the petition, Chauhan was selected by a duly constituted committee on July 17, 2010, and appointed as a Teaching Associate in the Department of Law on July 29, 2010. She claimed to have continuously performed teaching and academic duties for more than 16 years.

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Her counsel told the court that the university had recognised her continuous service and satisfactory conduct through a notification issued in April 2021 and an experience certificate issued in November 2023.

The petitioner sought regularisation with effect from July 29, 2010, along with consequential benefits including seniority, pay fixation and salary arrears.

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The plea also relied on the Haryana Government regularisation policies of June 2014, the Supreme Court’s April 2026 judgment in Madan Singh and others vs State of Haryana and others, and subsequent High Court directions in the Sunil and others vs State of Haryana and others case.

The petitioner had submitted a representation to the university authorities on August 13, 2026, seeking consideration of her regularisation claim. As the representation had not been decided, her counsel requested the High Court to direct the competent authority to take a decision within a fixed timeframe.

The university and state counsel did not oppose the request. The High Court directed the competent authority to consider the representation in light of the Haryana Government’s August 11, 2026 instructions, relevant court judgments, the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, and other applicable documents.

The authority has been directed to provide the petitioner an opportunity of hearing and pass a speaking order within two months of receiving a certified copy of the court order. If found entitled to the relief, the benefit is to be granted forthwith.