High Court asks state to make regular appointments

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Haryana to avoid contractual appointments, making it clear that regular appointments are required to be made after following the selection rules, once the posts are available.

Follow rules of selection We have been directing the State not to resort to contractual or ad hoc appointments, and once the posts are available for selection, rules of selection must be followed and regular appointments made. HC Double Bench

The assertion by Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sudeepti Sharma came in a case where a selection process for making contractual appointments was declared “bad in law”. The matter was placed before the Division Bench after a single judge set aside the selection of a candidate before “leaving it free to the official respondents to make fresh selections in accordance with law”.

The petitioner subsequently filed an appeal before the Division Bench, contending that she should have been offered the post once the appointment of the selected candidate was set aside by the high court. Her counsel contended that the claim was based on the fact that she was next in merit.

The Bench observed that it had, in a related matter, affirmed the single judge’s findings regarding the wrongful method adopted for selecting the candidate. “Once this court reached a conclusion that the selection committee had conducted wrongful selection, and the selection itself has been declared bad in law, no person can claim his or her right to appointment in terms of the said selection process,” it said.

It said consequent appointments would also have to go in view of the single judge’s findings that the selection suffered from arbitrariness, discrimination and patent illegality. The court, as such, would not approve the appellant’s selection or placement. No one could claim appointment against the selection process as the entire list was to be set aside.

