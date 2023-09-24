High Court awards Rs 4.5L relief to rape victim under repealed scheme

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 23

More than 10 years after she was raped, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered Rs 4.5 lakh compensation for the minor in terms of the now-repealed Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme of 2013. The direction came as a Division Bench upheld life term awarded to the convict by a Faridabad court in May 2013. The judgment is significant as the trial court had failed to award relied to the victim.

The Bench of Justice BS Walia and Justice Lalit Batra asserted the prosecutrix had suffered not only physically, but also mentally. As such, she was required to be compensated “at least monetarily”. Referring to Section 357A of the CrPC, the Bench asserted it provided for a victim compensation scheme and the provision was inserted by amending Act 5 of 2009 with effect from December 31, 2009. Haryana subsequently came up with the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme of 2013 vide notification dated April 3, 2013.

The scheme provided that compensation under it would be in addition to payment of fine to the victim under Section 326A or Section 376D of the IPC. A compensation of Rs 3 lakh was provided for the rape victim. In case the victim was less than 14, the compensation was to be increased by 50 per cent.

The Bench added Section 357A of the CrPC was in force from December 31, 2009. The Scheme of 2013 came into force on April 3, 2013, prior to the passing of judgment of conviction dated May 9, 2013 and order on quantum of sentence dated May 14, 2013. The instant case was covered by a clause of the scheme, a proviso to which provided for benefit to cases occurred on or after January 1, 2012.

The Bench added compensation was not awarded by the trial court under Section 357 of the CrPC. By the time, the appeal came up for hearing before the high court the Scheme of 2013 stood repealed by the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2020. A clause in the scheme provided that any order made or action taken under the repealed scheme would be deemed to have been taken under the corresponding provision of scheme of 2020.

“Notwithstanding the repeal of the Scheme of 2013, but due to failure of the trial court to award compensation in terms of Section 357A of the CrPC and Scheme of 2013, we award compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh as victim was under 14 in terms of the Scheme of 2013 as prevailing on May 9, 2013 and direct the District Legal Services Authority, Faridabad, to release the amount to the victim/prosecutrix within three months positively,” the Bench concluded.

#Faridabad