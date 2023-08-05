High Court bail to accused in DSP murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

More than a year after DSP Surender Singh was run over by the dumper, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to an accused on the basis of parity, among other things. At the time of the incident on July 19 last year, the police party headed by the DSP was “going in a government vehicle to stop illegal mining in the area of Panchgaon hills”.

Justice Gupta asserted the custody certificate revealed that petitioner Bhuru had been in custody for more than a year with no criminal antecedents, “thus not supporting the contention of the state counsel that the petitioner was habitual offender of committing mining offences”.

Justice Gupta observed the prosecution case, as far as the petitioner was concerned, was resting on the disclosure statement of the co-accused. Similarly placed co-accused, also present in the dumper cabin with the main accused, as per prosecution case, had already been allowed bail by the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Nuh.

Another co-accused also stated to be present in the cabin was allowed bail on different grounds after considering his old age and the medical condition. “In all facts and circumstances, the petitioner deserves to be given the benefit of regular bail on the basis of parity, having regard to the role attributed to him and considering that similarly placed co-accused have already been allowed bail,” Justice Gupta asserted.