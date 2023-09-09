High Court: Can’t seek release of acquired land on pretext of being unviable

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an owner after lawful acquisition has no concern whether his land has been used for the purpose it was acquired for or for any other purpose. The land vests in the state government/acquiring authority concerned, free from all encumbrances, once it has been lawfully acquired.

Referring to Section 101-A of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, Justice Kuldip Tewari asserted the intent of the legislature behind its insertion was not to release the “unutilised” acquired lands. Rather, its aim and object was to enable the government to de-notify lands acquired under the earlier Act of 1894 which had become “unviable” and “non-essential” for facilitating any public purpose.

The case before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari has its genesis in a bunch of two petitions against the state of Haryana and other respondents by the Press Employees and Friends Co-operative Group Housing Society Ltd. and another petitioner.

They were seeking the release of acquired lands in accordance with the provisions of Section 101-A and the “Policy for Return of Un-utilised Land’ on the ground of the acquired land had been rendered unviable and non-essential for the relevant public purpose as a major chunk remained unutilised.

Both judges recorded separate orders in the matter. Justice Thakur concurred with the “well made and informed reasons occurring in the verdict rendered by Justice Tewari”, but deemed it fit to further dilate upon the issues. The Bench was assisted by advocate R Kartikeya in the matter.

Justice Tewari asserted the insertion of Section 101-A did not give rise to any fresh cause of action in the landowners’ favour to challenge lawfully concluded acquisition proceedings under the Act of 1894.

“The landowners do not have any vested right to asset that the acquired lands have become ‘unviable’ and ‘non-essential’ on the ground that such lands have not yet been utilised, or, that such lands yet continues to be in possession of the landowners, even after pronouncement of the award,” Justice Tewari ruled.

Among other things, Justice Thakur asserted the land loser did not have an indefeasible right to claim that the acquired land should be reverted to him, except in cases of evident gross invidious discrimination.

Contemplation about the non-viability or non-essentiality of the acquired land was exclusively within the state’s domain. The land loser did not have any leverage to claim vested indefeasible right to seek land’s de-notification.

Justice Thakur added exercise of jurisdiction by the `executive’ in favour of the land loser had to be an extremely cautious exercise requiring it to be made with a well informed objective, besides judicious application of mind.