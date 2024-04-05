High Court comes to rescue of para-shooter, provisionally allows her to take exam

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 4

An accomplished para-shooter with 11 gold, six silver and three bronze medals in national and international games, “brilliant” Class X student Simran Sharma was facing a dilemma with the dates of her board’s main examination clashing with the preparatory coaching camp for the World Cup. Coming to her rescue, Justice Vikas Bahl of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put an end to her apprehensions of missing her academic targets by provisionally allowing her to appear in the science examination scheduled for April 5.

At the onset, Sharma’s counsel told Justice Bahl’s Bench that the petitioner, suffering from 40 per cent “loco-motor disability”, was studying in a school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board had formulated a policy dated October 30, 2023, which promoted the students participating in national/international sports events and international Olympiads.

The notification made it clear that a person participating in the national/international sports event could request for a special opportunity to reschedule the dates of board’s main examination, if the same clashed with the event dates.

The counsel also submitted that preparatory coaching camp took place from February 19 to March 5 and the `World Shooting Para Sports World Cup’ was held in New Delhi from March 6 to 15. The petitioner was given the benefit of being allowed to appear in three subject examinations –– social science, mathematics and computer application. But she was not granted the benefit for three other papers –– Hindi, English and science –– on the ground that the examinations were conducted on February 21 and 26, besides March 2. But actual sports event did not take place on those days.

The counsel also referred to an email by the paralympic committee president to the CBSE, stating that the shooters selected for the world cup were mandatorily required to attend the coaching camp and the ones staying away could not participate in the world cup.

“In case the petitioner is not permitted to take the three exams, which she missed on account of the event and the mandatory camp before the event, she would lose an important year and it would cause serious prejudice to her rights and future,” he submitted, adding that the special examinations had already started.

The Bench was also told that Hindi examination was fixed for April 3, followed by English the next day. The petitioner had to take two other examinations. It was not practically possible for her to take the two exams.

“The petitioner is provisionally permitted to appear in the examination of science scheduled for April 5, subject to the decision of the present writ petition,” Justice Bahl asserted.

