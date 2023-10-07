High Court: Completion of recruitment process in 6 months advisory

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that office memorandum dated January 11, 2016, directing all ministries/departments to complete the selection process within six months from advertisement date, is advisory and directory and not mandatory in nature. A provision is directory if its observance is not necessary to the validity of the proceeding.

The assertion came on a petition for setting aside advertisement dated October 1, 2019, whereby the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, invited applications for professor’s posts. Justice Jagmohan Bansal’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the respondent institute in its board of governors meeting adopted the office memorandum issued by the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), but the recruitment process could not be completed within the time frame.

Justice Bansal observed the petitioners’ case was that the instructions were mandatory as the Board of Governors had adopted the same. But the respondent’s claim was that the instructions were directory in nature. The Centre was represented by senior government counsel Arun Gosain and Swati Arora, while advocate AS Virk appeared for the institute.

Justice Bansal asserted the instructions were neither issued in exercise of any statutory power nor to a particular department. No consequence in case of its non-adherence had been provided for. It was instructed that the selection/recruitment process ‘may be’ completed within six months. A public duty was cast upon authorities dealing with recruitment process but no right in favour of applicants or future candidates had been created.

Justice Bansal added the case in hand could not be examined in isolation as the instructions were applicable to every advertisement for filling up posts and to every central government department. There might be a couple of reasons for not completing the selection process within six months from advertisement date, such as a large number of applicants, preliminary followed by final examination, interview of a large number of candidates and scrutiny of documents with limited staff.

Justice Bansal asserted: “If the instructions are declared mandatory, every selection process would be vitiated on the expiry of six months from the advertisement. It would prejudice public at large, at least where it is not humanly possible to conclude the process. There may be a case where selection is at its fag end, but period of six months from the date of advertisement expires. In such cases, invalidation of selection process would cause irreparable loss to applicants as well as recruitment agency.”

Dismissing the petition, Justice Bansal among other things asserted consequences in case of non-compliance were not prescribed and no right had been created in favour of future candidates or the applicants. “The instructions dated January 11, 2016, are certainly directory in nature and there is no occasion to hold these instructions as mandatory”.