High Court directs restoration of advocate’s police security

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal, to restore the security cover earlier provided to advocate Vijay Pal, son of former Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ved Pal.

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On September 29, 2023, the High Court had ordered security protection for Vijay Pal after taking note of threats to his life. In compliance with the court’s directions, two police personnel were deployed for his security.

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In a fresh petition, Vijay Pal alleged that his security cover was withdrawn on April 1, 2026. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court directed the SP to restore the security provided to the petitioner.